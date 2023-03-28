Preview: Hornets travel to Oklahoma City to take on Thunder

What: Charlotte Hornets (25-51) at Oklahoma City Thunder (37-38)

When: 8:00pm EDT

Where: Paycom Center; Oklahoma City, OK

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Injuries

CHA:

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets at OKC 3/28



Ball (R Ankle Surgery) out

Martin (L Knee Soreness) out

Rozier (R Foot Discomfort) out

Hayward (L Thumb Sprain) doubtful

Oubre (R Shoulder Strain) questionable — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) March 27, 2023

OKC: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander—questionable (ankle), Lindy Waters III—Out (foot)

The Thunder and the Hornets are buddies right now. The Thunder have been nipping at the heels of the Mavericks for the 10th seed and final play-in spot. The Hornets’ two consecutive wins over the Mavs helped the Thunder leapfrog them into that spot. Now they go head to head. Will the Hornets continue to help? Or will they go double cross double spoiler?

The Hornets are out the majority of their starting lineup and a couple of the top fill-ins for those spots. They are depleted and have nothing to play for except momentum. The Thunder are trying to make the playoffs for the first time in this new era, but they could be missing their most important piece.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander makes the Thunder go. He’s averaging 31.3 points per game and is is present on MVP ladders even though he has no shot to win. He’s very very good. If he doesn’t play, it’s an entirely different Thunder team.

Josh Giddey and rookies Jalen and Jaylin Williams form the rest of the core along with Lu Dort and sharpshooting Isaiah Joe. If Shai doesn’t play, it’ll be tough for the Thunder to manufacture offense, which might make this an ugly, low scoring affair. If Shai does play, the Thunder will probably win pretty easily given all of the Hornets absences.