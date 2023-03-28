Hornets sign Xavier Sneed to 10-day contract

The Charlotte Hornets have signed Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract, first reported by The Charlotte Observer’s Rod Boone.

#Hornets are signing Xavier Sneed to a 10-day contract, league sources told @theobserver. Sneed averaged 12.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists in 32 games for the Greensboro Swarm this season. Move will bring the roster to 15. — Rod Boone (@rodboone) March 28, 2023

As Boone mentions above, Sneed has spent this season in the G League with the Greensboro Swarm. On top of his nightly averages, Sneed has buried 63 triples in 32 regular season appearances with the Swarm at a 31.8 percent clip, though that percentage bumps up to 45.1 percent during the Showcase Cup. Last season, he played in nine NBA games on a pair of 10-day contracts — two with Memphis and seven with the Utah Jazz, who later signed him to a Two-Way deal and kept him around for the 2022 Summer League. Sneed also had a stint with the Niagara River Lions of the Canadian Elite Basketball League in the spring of 2021.

Sneed played for the Hornets Summer League team in 2021 and was a member of the training camp roster after going undrafted in 2020. After being a part of the organization for the better part of three years, it’s nice to see Sneed get a shot with the big club in the regular season. He hasn’t shot as efficiently this season, but he’s shown plenty of potential as a three-and-D wing with the Swarm. This is an effective use of an open roster spot down the stretch on a player that’s more than earned a chance to prove himself on an NBA floor.