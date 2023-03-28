Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City game thread By Jonathan DeLong@JonDeLong42 Mar 28, 2023, 7:30pm EDT / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Oklahoma City game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images Only one more road game after this one. No more games later than 7pm. Pretty crazy. This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: PJ Washington scores career-high 43 points as Hornets top Thunder, 137-134 Hornets sign Xavier Sneed to 10-day contract Preview: Hornets travel to Oklahoma City to take on Thunder The next phase of At The Hive Recap: Youngins shine as Hornets sweep Mavericks, 110-104 Charlotte Hornets versus Dallas Mavericks game thread Loading comments...
Loading comments...