Hornets sign Kobi Simmons to two-way contract

The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Kobi Simmons on a two-way contract out of their NBA G League affiliate Greensboro Swarm, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 29, 2023

Simmons has long been part of the Hornets organization. He joined the team for the preseason in 2019 and has been a mainstay with the Greensboro Swarm ever since. He’s averaged 18.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 3-pointers made per game in the G League this season.

Simmons gives the Hornets guard depth as almost all of their ball handlers get shut down with the end of the season. He’ll try to show he belongs at the NBA level as he tries to crack the NBA heading into the offseason.