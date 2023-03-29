 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Hornets sign Kobi Simmons to two-way contract

The Hornets fill out their roster for the home stretch.

Raptors 905 v Greensboro Swarm Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images

The Charlotte Hornets are signing guard Kobi Simmons to a two-way contract according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Simmons has long been part of the Hornets organization. He joined the team for the preseason in 2019 and has been a mainstay with the Greensboro Swarm ever since. He’s averaged 18.2 points, 4.0 assists, and 2.5 3-pointers made per game in the G League this season.

Simmons gives the Hornets guard depth as almost all of their ball handlers get shut down with the end of the season. He’ll try to show he belongs at the NBA level as he tries to crack the NBA heading into the offseason.

