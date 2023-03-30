Hornets vs Bulls preview, game thread, etc.

What: Charlotte Hornets (26-51) vs Chicago Bulls (36-40)

When: 7:00pm EDT

Where: Spectrum Center; Charlotte, NC

How to watch: Bally Sports Southeast, NBA League Pass

Outfitting: Hornets—Icon (teal), Bulls—Icon (red)

It’s too early for the injury report, but I’m assuming the Hornets will be without the same players as Tuesday. That means no LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, Kelly Oubre, Cody Martin, or Dennis Smith Jr. The Bulls seem to be healthy.

This post is going up now because we have to start prepping for the switch, so this is the last post going up on this iteration of At the Hive. Talk everything Bulls or whatever else you desire until we make the switch.

As for the game itself, it’s the fifth straight game in which the Hornets will be facing off against a team battling for play-in positioning. After a loss to the Pelicans, the Hornets won the last three to cause a little bit of chaos in the standings. The Bulls don’t have quite as much to play for though as it seems pretty set that they’ll finish the regular season with the coveted 10 seed.

They’re still led by the triumvirate of Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Nikola Vucevic. LaVine has been leading the way while DeRozan has fallen into a more clear second banana instead of the 1a and 1b dynamic the two had early in their pairing. Vucevic is a good third fiddle.

The Bulls have been hot from deep lately, so that’ll stress what had been a very good Hornets defense prior to Tuesday’s win over the Thunder. The Hornets will be looking for another breakout performance from a youngster since wins and losses mean nothing at this point.

See you on the other side. ✌️