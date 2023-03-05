Filed under: Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread By MickSmiley Mar 5, 2023, 5:30pm EST / new Share this story Share this on Facebook Share this on Twitter Share All sharing options Share All sharing options for: Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread Reddit Pocket Flipboard Email Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images In his last two games Kelly Oubre Jr. has scored 26 and 29 points, respectively. Can he once again scorch the net (and the Nets - pun intended!) tonight in Brooklyn? This is now an open thread! More From At The Hive Recap: Hornets offense continues to struggle in loss to Nets, 102-86 Preview: The Hornets travel to Brooklyn to take on the new-look Nets Recap: Hornets lose to Magic, 117-106 Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic game thread Preview: Hornets set to complete season series with Magic Recap: Hornets’ win-streak ends against Suns, falling 105-91 Loading comments...
Loading comments...