Charlotte Hornets at Brooklyn Nets game thread

By MickSmiley
Charlotte Hornets v Brooklyn Nets Photo by Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

In his last two games Kelly Oubre Jr. has scored 26 and 29 points, respectively. Can he once again scorch the net (and the Nets - pun intended!) tonight in Brooklyn?

This is now an open thread!

